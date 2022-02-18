Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 201 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,182,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. 144,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.