Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,734,000 after purchasing an additional 554,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after purchasing an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 175,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 162,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,201. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

