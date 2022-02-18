Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $177.10 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $177,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $317,519,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CPT traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $163.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,525. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.