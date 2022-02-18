Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $154.25 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,143 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $154,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $76.79. 59,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,285,806. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

