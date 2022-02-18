SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,263 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,762,301,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $57,893,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 312.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after buying an additional 702,037 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

TWTR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. 413,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,826,357. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

