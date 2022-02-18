Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 100,985 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,985 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $222,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.02. 32,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,848,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

