$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,819. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.