Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $2.37. Cintas posted earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.82 to $10.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $370.22. 4,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

