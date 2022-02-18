$7.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report sales of $7.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the lowest is $6.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $30.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. 366,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,617,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

