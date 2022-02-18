Titus Wealth Management Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

NOW opened at $565.75 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $587.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.53. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 496.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,532. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

