Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 100.0% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,603,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. 260,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,167. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.