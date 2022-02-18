Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proterra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Proterra will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proterra.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

PTRA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 56,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. Proterra has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Proterra by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

