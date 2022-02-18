Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $568.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce $568.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $567.00 million to $570.20 million. Belden posted sales of $536.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. 14,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

