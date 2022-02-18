RAI Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $39.36 million and $1.39 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.79 or 0.06923560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,093.33 or 1.00039504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00051556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003133 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

