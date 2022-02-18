Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $1.48 Million in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $148,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $492,000.

Cascadia Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

