Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. 16,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,063,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 98,973 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

