Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 58,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,579. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $943.11 million, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $16,757,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.