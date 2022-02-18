Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 323,707 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.1% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.58% of Waste Management worth $987,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $143.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,989. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

