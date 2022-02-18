National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,991 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,548,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after buying an additional 458,253 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,765,000 after buying an additional 130,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,785,668 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.