Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. 44,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,998. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Iridium Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

