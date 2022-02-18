Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $118.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several research analysts have commented on VC shares. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

