Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $118.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Several research analysts have commented on VC shares. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
