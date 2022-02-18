Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STMicroelectronics’ FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for STMicroelectronics in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon anticipates that the semiconductor producer will earn $3.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of STM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 173,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,855. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after acquiring an additional 839,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $123,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,604 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,773,707 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after buying an additional 147,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after buying an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,530,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after buying an additional 1,220,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.