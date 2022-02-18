LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

LKQ stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 111,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1,392.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 89,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,724 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,103,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,227,000 after buying an additional 61,934 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in LKQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 277,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

