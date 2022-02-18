Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 101,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $26.39. 6,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,141. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

