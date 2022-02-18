Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. 102,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,736. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Comerica Bank boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,688 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435,528 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after buying an additional 144,315 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,568 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

