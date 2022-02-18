Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 274,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,118,923 shares.The stock last traded at $18.71 and had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,740 shares of company stock worth $1,074,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,363,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fastly by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 630,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Fastly by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 552,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

