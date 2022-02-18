-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $13.18. 6,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,088. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

