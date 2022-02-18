Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,655 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.20. 39,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,996. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

