Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.
TSLX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 7,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,058. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.
