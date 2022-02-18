Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

TSLX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 7,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,058. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

