Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Up 28.3% in January

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Interlink Electronics stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 1,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,988. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.
About Interlink Electronics
