Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Up 28.3% in January

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Interlink Electronics stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. 1,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,988. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $64.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

