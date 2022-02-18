EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Shares of EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 20840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $294,464,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,579,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,807,000. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,902,000. Finally, Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

