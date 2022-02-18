Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 359,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:PYXS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,038. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($6.81). Equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Darren S. Cline bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $8,386,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

