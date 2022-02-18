Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.32

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 165029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 586.29 and a beta of 2.28.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Magnite by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

