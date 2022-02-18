Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.58

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 48983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)
Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.