Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.58

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 48983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,918,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 316,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.