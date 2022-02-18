TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,781 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 275.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 274,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $214.40 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $162.46 and a one year high of $216.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

