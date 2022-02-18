TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $922,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,111.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 376,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $96.21 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.