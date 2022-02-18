Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1,111.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376,101 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $39,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $96.15 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

