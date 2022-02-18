Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0725 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $110,180.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00044606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.39 or 0.06960841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,085.75 or 0.99782573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00048604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00051444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HZNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.