National Asset Management Inc. Has $44.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $44,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,848,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,276. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

