Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 2.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $124,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. 11,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,207. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

