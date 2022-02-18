Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 2.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $124,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. 11,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,207. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.
In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.