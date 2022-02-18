Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $12.31 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.95. 236,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,325. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.