Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,353,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 238,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after buying an additional 196,350 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

