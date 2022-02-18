Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 180,889 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,263,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 180,889 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $57,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 39,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

