Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $68.32 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SBA Communications worth $68,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after buying an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $71,350,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.90. 6,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,464. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.14.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

