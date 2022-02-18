Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,156,885 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156,885 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $93,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Robotti Robert lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFG. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Shares of WFG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

