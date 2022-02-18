Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,575,344 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 167.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Enbridge worth $125,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after buying an additional 59,055 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 49,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.