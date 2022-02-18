nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.26 million-$631.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.35 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. 7,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,891. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

