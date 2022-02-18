nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.26 million-$631.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.35 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. 7,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,891. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.