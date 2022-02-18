Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno Sells 5,000 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.56. 55,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

