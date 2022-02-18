Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 179,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 11,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,413. The firm has a market cap of $229.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $51,416.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 211,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $631,458.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

