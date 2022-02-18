AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 152,590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 147,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. 1,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,471. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353.

